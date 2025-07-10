Alligator Alcatraz controversy continues brewing in Florida Everglades | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry explores the brewing backlash against Alligator Alcatraz – Florida’s controversial migrant detention center inside the Everglades. Joining him on the program is Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who was one of several lawmakers who were turned away from going inside the facility, to discuss the building concerns and conditions. Meanwhile, there’s a reprieve for a South Florida job training program that feared it was being shut down. But now, Berry explains how a judge ruled that Job Corps must remain open. Also, Berry talks with the husband-and-wife team behind the Miami Stingrays – the city’s softball club that has spent two decades transforming the lives of young female athletes. And finally, Berry shares with us the warning signs of a disease that is also the leading cause of non-genetic hearing loss in children, and what steps are being taken to protect newborns. Catch Miami Life at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursdays on the CBS Miami app, CBSMiami.com.