A year of unique stories that truly capture what makes South Florida so great | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry celebrates the first anniversary of Miami Life by highlighting some of the best stories from the show that truly capture what makes South Florida so unique. One of the things that makes this place so unique is its people. So, Berry looks back at some of his favorite characters from “Person of Interest” and other segments of shows’ pasts. Also, Berry reshares one of Miami Life’s more unique stories that zeroed in on how one Parkland parent has been coping with an unthinkable tragedy and another about South Florida’s cycling craze. Then, Berry recounts one of Miami Life’s first stops by revisiting the people behind ONLYinDADE – the social media sensation that captures all things Miami. And finally, speaking of visits, Berry looks back at all the local institutions that showcased what it means to be South Florida.