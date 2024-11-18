Erika Gonzalez
Erika Gonzalez is an Anchor/Reporter for CBS News Miami Morning Edition.
A Miami, Florida native, Erika Gonzalez graduated from Florida International with a degree in journalism and psychology.
She started her journalism career at CBS News Miami as an assignment editor. Then, moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for her first on-air reporter job.
She then made a stop in Birmingham, Alabama, at the local Fox station and was most recently an anchor at the FOX station in Denver, Colorado.
She is a proud member of the National Association for Hispanic Journalists and is the recipient of two Emmys and an award from the Colorado Broadcasters Association.