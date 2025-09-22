Abby Dodge CBS News Miami

Abby Dodge has been reporting for the CBS Miami team since September 2025.

Abby is originally from the Kansas City area, where she spent more than six years as a reporter. She graduated from the nation's first (and best) journalism school at the University of Missouri and remains an avid Tigers fan.

Abby is an award-winning reporter. She most recently won an Emmy for her work related to the arts and entertainment industry in the Midwest. She has covered Super Bowls and championship parades for the past several years during Kansas City's ascension to the top of the NFL leaderboard. She is most proud of her stories on solutions to the mental health crisis in America, which she turned into a documentary this year.

When Abby isn't on air, she loves spending time outside with her dogs, Chip and Nugget. She is a foodie and is looking forward to the diverse cuisine available across South Florida.

Contact Abby Dodge: Email | X | Facebook | Instagram