Zoo Miami bomb threats remain under investigation: "This is an extremely serious offense"

Zoo Miami has reopened after a series of bomb threats forced repeated evacuations and closures since Friday, as authorities continue investigating what officials say appear to be hoaxes but are being treated as serious threats.

"This is an extremely serious offense," Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill said. "You have to understand that every time a call like this is made, first of all you're taking resources away from something that could be really happening, something serious happening, and it costs a tremendous amount."

Authorities said Zoo Miami has received bomb threats every day since Friday, forcing officials to evacuate and close the facility on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, as well as K9 units, are at the zoo and making their presence known.

"Right now, we're working very closely with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office," Magill said. "We've done sweeps. We've got a presence here with the dogs. I'm very disappointed. Obviously, these are hoaxes right now. And we are still treating them seriously in the sense that we are doing sweeps every morning and every afternoon. We've got police here. This is obviously someone who has an issue either with the zoo or in general making these calls."

Magill didn't provide information regarding what was said in these calls, and Zoo Miami wasn't evacuated on Monday because the threat came in after the facility was closed for the day.

Anyone with information on the bomb threats made against Zoo Miami should call police.