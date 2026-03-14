Zoo Miami closes for second day in a row due to bomb threat, will reopen Sunday with added security

Zoo Miami will reopen Sunday with "enhanced security measures" after closing for the second day in a row on Saturday due to a bomb threat.

The zoo posted an update to guests on social media saying that they are coordinating with local law enforcement. "Guests may notice increased security presence, including K-9 units," the post on X read, "The safety of our guests, staff, and animals remains our top priority."

The zoo first posted on X at around 2:32 p.m."In an abundance of caution, Zoo Miami is currently closed to the public following an anonymous phone call reporting a bomb threat. We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available."

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, this is the second swatting call that was made to the zoo on both Friday and Saturday.

MDSO deputies swept the area on Friday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.

The zoo remained closed for the rest of Friday afternoon, but reopened Saturday morning until they had to close again after this second bomb threat. Another threat was also reported in December.