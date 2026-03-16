Zoo Miami increases security after days of bomb threats force evacuation of guests, staff

Zoo Miami is set to reopen on Monday after days of bomb threats, and when visitors arrive, they will notice some enhanced security measures in place as a result.

Investigators are still working to determine who is responsible for making the calls, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office stresses that the threats have been hoaxes.

Despite that, the bomb threats have forced Zoo Miami officials to evacuate visitors and shut down the zoo for investigations over the past three days.

Zoo Miami officials said that when the zoo reopens on Monday, there will be more security, police and K9s on site.

No one has been hurt by the threats, but it has disrupted the zoo over the weekend.

The series of events began on Friday when an anonymous call reporting a bomb threat was received. The most recent threat was on Sunday.

After each threat, the zoo has had to evacuate all guests and staff, and deputies would sweep the facility to investigate then give an all clear.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the threats, and anyone with information about them is being urged to call police.