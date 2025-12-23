Zoo Miami evacuated after bomb threat, sheriff's office says

Zoo Miami was evacuated on Tuesday morning after the facility received a bomb threat, according to information provided by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they responded to reports of the threat just before 9:30 a.m., and deputies evacuated patrons and workers when they arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that although the threat had been deemed not credible, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office bomb squad, along with K-9 units, are continuing to sweep the facility.

In a post on X, Zoo Miami said they delayed their opening on Tuesday.

"We received a potential threat that's believed to be a hoax," Zoo Miami said in the X post. "Out of caution, staff were evacuated and a sweep is underway. We will have a delayed opening."

The zoo said that there was no immediate threat to the public and safety remained their top priority.