Arrest made after young girl sexually assaulted at Gwen Cherry Park, deputies say

A man is accused of luring an 11-year-old girl into a bathroom at a popular park near Miami where he sexually assaulted her, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The girl told investigators that she was at Gwen Cherry Park, at 7090 NW 22 Avenue, on Tuesday when she was approached by a man, identified as 18-year-old Antwan Johnson, who asked her for a favor, according to the arrest report.

She said Johnson asked her to go into the women's bathroom and get him some toilet paper because the men's bathroom didn't have any, deputies said.

Johnson allegedly followed her inside, grabbed her and then took her to the last stall. She told investigators that he put his hand over her mouth, which caused a cut on her lip, choked her, then lowered her shorts and underwear and sexually assaulted her twice, the report said.

According to police, when another park goer walked into the bathroom and saw what was happening, Johnson took off.

"The witness exited the bathroom and yelled that the defendant just raped the victim. Citizens at the park chased after the defendant and detained him until police arrived," according to the arrest report.

Johnson was arrested and taken to jail where he was charged with sexual battery on a minor, kidnapping and false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13.