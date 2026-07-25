YMCA holds water safety event amid string of drowning related incidents in South Florida

South Florida families are turning to the YMCA for water safety training following a string of recent drownings, highlighting an urgent push to ensure children learn lifesaving swimming skills.

Danelis Hernandez, who participated in a recent water safety event, said the instruction is essential as she works to ensure her young children become proficient swimmers.

"For me, it's very important right now because she's little and floating," Hernandez said.

The YMCA event comes after a series of local drowning incidents within the last month. On July 5, a 4-year-old child drowned in a Plantation lake, followed by the death of a 2-year-old in a separate Plantation lake on July 9. Additionally, North Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel successfully rescued a 2-year-old from a pool on July 12.

"Absolutely unacceptable. No child should drown. Drowning is preventable," said Sheryl Woods, CEO of the YMCA of South Florida.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. To address the crisis, the state of Florida has expanded its voucher program for free swimming lessons, doubling available funding and raising the program's age limit to 7 years old.

"I think we have got the entire state's attention on this crisis that we have in Florida around water safety drowning prevention," Woods said.

Despite the expanded program, state data indicates that only about 29% of families were approved for vouchers last year. A list of approved sites where families can redeem these vouchers is available here.