2-year-old boy in critical condition after near drowning in North Lauderdale pool: "Stuff can happen in the blink of an eye"

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near drowning at a North Lauderdale home Sunday morning, according to first responders.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 6600 block of Pebble Beach after receiving reports that a toddler had been pulled from a swimming pool. The child was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon, North Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

"It's very sad, man," neighbor Michael Jones told CBS News Miami.

Jones said the boy's family is well-known in the neighborhood and described them as friendly people. He also said the community has experienced similar tragedies before.

"The same incident happened like two blocks away. There's another child that drowned," Jones said.

The near drowning is the fourth incident involving a child in Broward County in the past month, according to officials.

On Friday, a nonverbal 2-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Plantation. About a week earlier, a 4-year-old girl drowned in a Plantation lake. In June, another 4-year-old boy drowned in a residential swimming pool in North Lauderdale.

The recent string of incidents has prompted renewed warnings from safety officials, who urge parents and caregivers to closely supervise children around any body of water.

"Just keep your eye out because you never know," Jones said. "Stuff can happen in the blink of an eye."

Florida health officials also encourage parents to enroll children in swim lessons. The state offers free swim lesson vouchers through its drowning prevention program for eligible families.