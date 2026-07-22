Florida offers free swim lessons for kids ages 1 to 7 as child drowning rate nears record

As Florida nears the possibility of surpassing last year's rate of child drownings, community leaders gathered Wednesday at a local YMCA to sound the alarm on water safety.

For many parents, the tragedy of drowning is a stark reality. Ana Nguyen, who lost her 12-year-old daughter during a pool party, continues to grapple with the memory of that day.

"They tried to do CPR, but when I saw her, I knew she wasn't going to make it," Nguyen said.

Experts are urging families to take proactive measures to prevent similar tragedies. Recommended safety steps include installing pool alarms and fencing, as well as maintaining constant vigilance around water. However, officials emphasized that the most critical defense is ensuring children know how to swim.

To assist families, the state is offering vouchers for free swimming lessons for children aged one to seven.