Grieving mother speaks out after 4-year-old daughter drowns in Broward lake: "The pain is unbearable"

A grieving mother in Plantation is speaking out for the first time after her 4-year-old daughter, Briella, drowned in a lake behind their home over the July 4th holiday weekend.

The mother, identified only as Barbara, shared her story exclusively with CBS News Miami to highlight the recent rise in similar tragedies in South Florida. Since July 5, when Briella died, there have been two drownings and one near-drowning reported in Plantation.

"We gave her CPR, but unfortunately she took her last breath in my arms," Barbara said. "The pain is unbearable. It's really devastating. But I thank God that he is giving me the strength to move forward."

Barbara described her daughter as a "very sweet girl" who was "always happy and... always smiling."

"My heart goes out to all parents dealing with the heartbreak right now," she added. "The pain is going to be forever, but I fortunately have help and prayer."

Barbara explained that the incident occurred early in the morning, despite the presence of a nanny in the home. "It was really unusual for her to wake up that morning, early in the morning, and go straight to that place... my daughter can't swim."

The child's father, who declined an on-camera interview, demonstrated how Briella accessed the lake. He pointed to a sliding glass door at the rear of their home near Northwest 5th Street and 107th Avenue.

"This is where she just opened it from the inside, and she slid it," he said. "She left the house at 9:35 in the morning. When I came here, I saw her in the water."

Plantation police reported that the father found his daughter in the water, immediately performed CPR, and called 911. Plantation Fire Rescue transported the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In the wake of the loss, the family emphasized the need for constant vigilance. "We have to be so careful with your children and be vigilant at all times," the mother said.