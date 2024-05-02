Wynwood's Formula 1 Fan Fest in full swing

WYNWOOD — On your marks…get set… go!

Fan Fest is in full swing for this weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

"This is definitely the experience of a lifetime," said Gabe Atiyeh.

"Miami is always a party, always wanted to come here, always loved Formula 1 so it's just kind of a really great combination of the two," said Zachary Pinczok.

The fan fest is the perfect place for true Formula 1 fanatics.

There are race cars on display, merch you can buy on-site, even simulators to give you a hands-on racing experience.

"Oh my God, the simulator was so hard! I have so much respect for Formula 1 drivers because I was crashing into every single wall," said Faith Moros.

And let's not forget all of the incredible food and drinks offered at the event.

At the North Italia booth, you can even grab some grub and drinks at no cost.

"Whether it's cocktails we're pouring for you in a second or some of our favorite bites from the restaurant, you're going to get a sampling of what makes us incredibly special," said DJ Duporte, Marketing Director, North Italia.

Oh, and did we mention that this event is free?

"I love that it's free because it really makes it available to everybody and especially everybody in Miami. Like Formula 1 itself is a really expensive thing, it's kind of seen as something exclusive, but making it attainable to everybody — it's everything you could ever ask for," said Moros.

So, if you're racing to find plans this weekend, look no further.

Fan Fest has you covered.