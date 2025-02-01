"Wow," a rehabilitated green sea turtle, released in Florida Keys

Children get an up-close chance to see "Wow," a rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtle, before officials from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital released it back to the Atlantic Ocean Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Fla. "Wow" was named by rescuers after being found floating and entangled in fishing line off the Keys in August 2024. The turtle had a severe case of fibropapillomatosis, a deadly tumor-causing disease that affects sea turtles around the world. The reptile went through a series of successful surgeries, including the removal of one eye due to the tumors. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO Andy Newman

MARATHON, Florida Keys — A female juvenile green sea turtle, rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, was released from a Keys beach Friday after six months of life-saving medical treatment.

"Wow" was named by her rescuers after being found floating off the Keys in August 2024. She had a severe case of fibropapillomatosis, a deadly tumor-causing disease that affects sea turtles around the world and may be linked to ocean pollution.

"'Wow' was another turtle that I did not think was going to make it," said Bette Zirkelbach, the Turtle Hospital's manager. "She was entangled in fishing line and covered in tumors, and really beat the odds."

"Wow," whose unusual name stemmed from rescuers' reaction upon spotting her, underwent a series of successful surgeries at the Turtle Hospital. The reptile received wound care and treatment with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

"She had multiple tumor removal surgeries, including losing an eye at the veterinary ophthalmologist's from the tumors … it was touch and go whether or not she was going to get strong enough for release, and she 'wowed' us," Zirkelbach said.

Now back in good health and swimming strongly, "Wow" was released into the Atlantic Ocean off Marathon's Sombrero Beach as hundreds of spectators cheered and applauded.

"This never gets old — returning a sea turtle to its ocean home, giving hope not just for sea turtles, but the future of our oceans," said Zirkelbach said. "If we take care of our oceans, sea turtles can live upwards of 100 years."

The Florida Keys' Turtle Hospital has been rescuing, rehabilitating and returning sea turtles to the wild for over 35 years.