Work week ends with beautiful, clear skies in South Florida

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a warmup on the way for South Florida.

Friday morning starts off with chilly conditions and temperatures mostly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A gorgeous afternoon is expected as highs climb to the lower 70s with no rain concerns.

Cool conditions are expected for Friday night as temperatures remain below average, but only drop to the lower to mid-50s.

The warming trend continues over the weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and around 80 degrees on Sunday.

While the weekend will remain mostly dry, isolated showers could return on Sunday as a weak cold front moves through the area. There will only be a 20% chance and any showers should quickly move out by Sunday evening.

Don't expect a cool-down behind the front. It will be fairly seasonable for the start of next week as afternoon highs linger around the upper 70s.