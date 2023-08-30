Won't you adopt a large dog? Some have been sitting at the Humane Society of Miami-Dade for years

Won't you adopt a large dog? Some have been sitting at Humane Society of Miami-Dade for years

Won't you adopt a large dog? Some have been sitting at Humane Society of Miami-Dade for years

Won't you adopt a large dog? Some have been sitting at Humane Society of Miami-Dade for years

MIAMI - Fourteen hundred days. That's how long Dyno has been sitting at the Humane Society of Miami-Dade and some of his furry friends at the shelter are not far behind.

To put that into perspective, that's four years.

"He's been here for so long we've noticed the little white hairs on his face," Melanie Ochoa with the Humane Society said.

Ochoa described Dyno as a ball of love.

"Like the best dynamite," she said. "Dynamite in hugs, kisses, snuggles, he's really really sweet. He is full of energy, he loves to run around and play."

In general, across the country, Ochoa said it's simply hard to adopt out large dogs. On top of that., they're required to disclose he may get too excited.

"He meets you with very excited energy," Ochoa said. "He might do a little nip, and it's like a greeting, he's excited, and he may or may not, and that might scare people."

Ghost is a fan favorite among staff at the shelter.

"He is a total total lovebug, snuggles to you," Ochoa said. "Very similar to Dyno, but his energy level is actually lower."

But Ghost is invisible to visitors, as they also have to disclose there was an incident where he bit his former owner who she said may have surprised him using a comforter. He's been here for 3 years.

"He's part of a partnership we have with Dolly's Dream," Ochoa said, "and we have a partnership with them where they supply $350 worth of supplies which could include training, a crate, a bed."

There are 21 dogs at the Humane Society that have been there for anywhere from 400 to 1,400 days.

The Humane Society is a not-for-profit, 501 (c) (3) charitable animal welfare organization and a no-kill facility. Meaning, the dogs will be there for as long as it takes to find them a loving home.

"We regularly do outreaches," she said. "We go to Aventura Mall four times a week, we go to Pet Supermarket twice a month."

She said large dogs are the majority in the facility.

"Aoptions, they've gotten quite difficult," she said. "In Miami, that poses a little bit of a difficulty when it comes with adoptions because some apartments don't allow large dogs. Some people don't have the time to take the large dogs out for their walks, their playtime, they do have a lot of energy they do need that love."

It's why they're asking for people to open their hearts and homes.

"The same way that there's a human out there in the world for all of us, you never give up dating and finding," she said. "That's how these these animals feel. There's someone for everyone."

Click here to adopt.