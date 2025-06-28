Neighbors "super sad" after woman's body found inside donation box; police believe she was trapped

Woman's body found in donation box near Broward Mall in Plantation

Woman's body found in donation box near Broward Mall in Plantation

Woman's body found in donation box near Broward Mall in Plantation

Plantation police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a pink clothing donation box on Friday morning.

Police believe the woman got trapped inside and that her death appears to be an accident.

This happened in the 8300 block of West Federated Road.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke to a woman who works nearby and has donated clothes herself in that box.

"They said it was a homeless person who had gotten stuck in the donation box, which is sad because we would put clothes in there all the time," said the woman.

"The opening to the box is pretty small. So, I'm assuming they tried to get in the box to get some stuff, and they got caught somehow and ended up suffocating. It's super sad. Just trying to get some fresh clothes," the woman continued. "But I've dropped clothes off in that bin, and the opening is super small. It's kind of like at the post office when you put a package in. I can't imagine someone trying to get into there."

Neighbors and people who work nearby said they are sad to hear what happened.

Police have not identified the woman at this time and are checking to see if nearby businesses may have any surveillance video of the incident.