Woman who fell from Brickell Avenue Bridge ignored warning, police say

A woman fell from the Brickell Avenue Bridge in downtown Miami on Saturday after failing to heed warnings to clear the area, the Miami Police Department said Tuesday.

The police incident report said that at approximately 10:18 a.m., at the 400 SE 2nd Ave. bridge, a woman was sitting on the ground, obstructing the bridge operator's view.



Bridge operator's warning ignored

The bridge operator told police he used the intercom at 10 a.m. to tell the woman to leave the bridge to allow boats to pass, according to the incident report.

The report goes on to say that although she initially moved, she returned to the midpoint of the bridge by 10:18 a.m. and sat down, becoming difficult to see.



Incident and fall

By 10:37 a.m., the operator cleared the bridge again, lowering crosswalk arms to block pedestrians and vehicles, according to the report.

At 10:39 a.m., as the bridge opened for boat passage, the woman was seen hanging onto the structure before falling to the ground.

The woman, who suffered injuries to her legs, remains hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital.