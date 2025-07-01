Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman who fell from Brickell Avenue Bridge ignored warning, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A woman fell from the Brickell Avenue Bridge in downtown Miami on Saturday after failing to heed warnings to clear the area, the Miami Police Department said Tuesday.

The police incident report said that at approximately 10:18 a.m., at the 400 SE 2nd Ave. bridge, a woman was sitting on the ground, obstructing the bridge operator's view.

Bridge operator's warning ignored

The bridge operator told police he used the intercom at 10 a.m. to tell the woman to leave the bridge to allow boats to pass, according to the incident report.

The report goes on to say that although she initially moved, she returned to the midpoint of the bridge by 10:18 a.m. and sat down, becoming difficult to see.

Incident and fall

By 10:37 a.m., the operator cleared the bridge again, lowering crosswalk arms to block pedestrians and vehicles, according to the report.

At 10:39 a.m., as the bridge opened for boat passage, the woman was seen hanging onto the structure before falling to the ground.

The woman, who suffered injuries to her legs, remains hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.