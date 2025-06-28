Woman hospitalized after crossing Brickell Avenue Bridge as it opened, Miami Police say; officer also injured

A woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after a bridge connecting Downtown Miami and Brickell began to open while she was crossing, police said.

Just before 10:45 a.m., City of Miami Police responded to a call at the Brickell Avenue Bridge regarding a woman who was reportedly injured when the bridge began to open as she crossed it. According to police, the bridge opened just as she made it to the second half of the structure.

Miami Police told CBS News Miami that its officers immediately took action and rescued the woman, and she was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her legs.

Miami Police added that one of the responding officers sustained a cut to their hand because there was some shattered glass at the scene and was also taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.