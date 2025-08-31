Two children and a woman critically injured in Brownsville-area single-vehicle crash, MDSO says

Three people, including two minors, were critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Brownsville, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of NW 54th Street just before 3:30 a.m. after a vehicle struck a light pole, the sheriff's office said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a woman, a girl and a boy to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further details were released.