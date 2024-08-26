Watch CBS News
Woman struck by kindness after losing her much-needed vehicle during Miami Beach carjacking

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A South Florida woman who was devastated after losing her vehicle during a Miami Beach carjacking earlier this month was struck by an act of kindness.   

Rita Case, President of Rick Case Automotive, donated a brand new vehicle to Glenda Defas after hearing her story.  

"He (the assailant) destroyed seven years of my life," Glenda said. "But Jesus sent me this angel to release my tragedy," she said about Rita. 

Glenda was so moved by Rita's generosity that she fell to her knees, in tears, after Rita told her she was getting a new car. 

Glenda said her car was extremely important to her because she used it to get to work and not just to get to work, but also to take care of her brother who has disabilities.  

Rita, together with her late husband Rick, have raised over $120 million for charity.

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

