South Florida woman upset SUV heavily damaged after police pursuit

MIAMI - A South Florida woman is very upset days after her SUV was heavily damaged after a police pursuit in Miami Beach.

A woman's SUV was severely damaged after a police pursuit. CBS News Miami

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they were forced to perform a PIT maneuver to stop her stolen Toyota SUV in the area of Alton Road and 56 Street.

A PIT maneuver is a police tactic in which a law enforcement vehicle forces another car or SUV to turn sideways and stop.

Not only did the SUV stop, but it rolled over, resulting in the apprehension of the suspect and heavy damage to the SUV.

Now, the owner of the vehicle is very upset because she is without her SUV.

The victim, Glenda Defas, said her car is extremely important to her because she uses it to get to work and not just to get to work, but also to take care of her brother who has disabilities.

Defas is still in shock, four days later.

All that is left of her vehicle is flat tires, shattered windows and debris after police had to break the sunroof to get the suspect out.

Savalas Cigar Miami-Dade Corrections

FHP said the driver of the stolen SUV, later identified Savalas Cigar, failed to stop and attempted to flee from troopers.

"A short pursuit ensued. The trooper conducted a PIT maneuver on the entrance ramp to westbound I-195 from Alton Road. As a result, the fleeing SUV overturned, and the driver was apprehended without further incident," FHP officials said.

Cigar remains in jail and has been charged with eluding police, grand theft and not having a valid driver's license.