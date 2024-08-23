Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

Woman driving the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway killed in crash

MIAMI LAKES - A woman driving the wrong way on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a woman driving a white Hyundai sedan was heading south in the northbound lanes when she hit a Toyota between NW 154th Street and Miami Lakes Drive.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

The woman in the Hyundai died. The woman driving the Toyota was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of State Road 826 were closed for hours, drivers were diverted off the expressway at NW 154th Street. The lanes reopened shortly before 7 a.m..