Woman killed in early morning Miami hit-and-run crash

A woman was killed in an early morning hit-and-run accident Monday in Miami. Now the search is on for the driver who hit her.

Police said just after 8 a.m. they received a report that a woman had been killed while crossing at NW 60 Street on NW 7 Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, described as being in her 50s, who was unresponsive and had multiple lacerations, according to police.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said the driver never stopped.

"Unfortunately, an innocent person lost her life due to the negligence of the driver who failed to stop, render aid and contact 911. That could've made all the difference in that victim could still be here with us today," she said.

Delva urged people to take responsibility if they are ever involved in a crash.

"What the driver did was completely wrong and we are urging my community, if it happened to you and you are involved in a crash, whether it is with a vehicle or a human life, stop there on the scene. It is not a crime to get involved in a crash. It's a crime when you decide to willfully hit someone without contacting 911," she said.

Delva says there is limited information, and police are scouring the area for surveillance tape. As of now, officials have not released a description of the vehicle that was involved.