Woman hit, killed by Broward transit bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was fatally struck by a bus Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the woman, described as being in her 50s, was walking along NW 1st Avenue and 1st Street, near the Broward bus terminal, when she was hit by a county transit bus.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman died on the scene.

Broward sheriff's traffic homicide investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.