Woman injured in shooting at Cooper City coffee shop
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was injured in a shooting at a Cooper City coffee shop.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 9 a.m. Sunday morning they received word of the shooting at Clutch Coffee Bar in the 9600 block of Stirling Road.
When deputies arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital.
Detectives with the sheriff's office Robbery Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.