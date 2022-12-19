Woman injured in shooting at Cooper City coffee shop

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was injured in a shooting at a Cooper City coffee shop.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 9 a.m. Sunday morning they received word of the shooting at Clutch Coffee Bar in the 9600 block of Stirling Road.

When deputies arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives with the sheriff's office Robbery Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.