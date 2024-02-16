Woman injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting

MIAMI - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the shooting of a woman on Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened at around 2:30 p.m., in the area of the 600 block of NW 27th Avenue.

Responding officers found a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

CBS News Miami cameras captured yellow evidence markers on the ground and a section of the roadway taped off with yellow tape.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).