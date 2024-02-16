Woman injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting
MIAMI - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the shooting of a woman on Friday afternoon.
Police said it happened at around 2:30 p.m., in the area of the 600 block of NW 27th Avenue.
Responding officers found a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.
CBS News Miami cameras captured yellow evidence markers on the ground and a section of the roadway taped off with yellow tape.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.