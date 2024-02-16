Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the shooting of a woman on Friday afternoon. 

Police said it happened at around 2:30 p.m., in the area of the 600 block of NW 27th Avenue. 

Responding officers found a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. 

CBS News Miami cameras captured yellow evidence markers on the ground and a section of the roadway taped off with yellow tape. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

First published on February 16, 2024 / 4:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.