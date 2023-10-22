Woman hospitalized after apparent shooting in Brickell
MIAMI — A woman was hospitalized after an apparent shooting in Brickell early Sunday morning.
Around 5 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of 1250 S. Miami Ave. in reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.