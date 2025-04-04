Woman fatally shot in West Miami-Dade home, MDSO says

A woman was found shot to death inside a home in West Miami-Dade on Friday evening, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a person shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of SW 79th Ave., just south of SW 2nd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.

Hours-long crime scene

Detectives remained at the home late into the evening, speaking with neighbors and potential witnesses in an effort to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

Chopper 4 captured aerial footage of the scene as three sheriff's office vehicles were parked outside the residence.

Authorities have not identified the victim and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.