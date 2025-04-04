Watch CBS News
Woman fatally shot in West Miami-Dade home, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
/ CBS Miami

A woman was found shot to death inside a home in West Miami-Dade on Friday evening, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a person shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of SW 79th Ave., just south of SW 2nd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.

Hours-long crime scene

Detectives remained at the home late into the evening, speaking with neighbors and potential witnesses in an effort to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

Chopper 4 captured aerial footage of the scene as three sheriff's office vehicles were parked outside the residence. 

Authorities have not identified the victim and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

