Woman drives herself and child to Miami-Dade police station after being shot, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a woman drove herself and a juvenile to a police station after being injured in a shooting Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, at about 10:30 p.m., a woman drove to MDSO's Northside District Station, located west of El Portal, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The victim also had a juvenile girl with her, who had minor cuts from a shattered window, deputies said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the scene, and the woman was transported to the hospital, while the juvenile was treated and cleared.

Investigators learned the shooting took place in the area of Northwest 16 Avenue and 74 Street. The woman and the juvenile were inside a car when gunfire erupted, and they were injured.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.