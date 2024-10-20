Woman dies after being found in Fort Lauderdale parking garage

FORT LAUDERDALE: A woman died after being found in a parking garage Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale authorities said.

Before 8 a.m., a woman in her 30s was found at 300 SE Third Ave., by a 911 caller, Detective Ali Adamson said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue began CPR and took her to Broward Health Medical Center, according to spokesman Frank Guzman.

She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

FLPD's homicide unit has been notified and they are conducting a death investigation.