Woman dead after crashing into tree in Tamarac, Broward Sheriff's Office says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman is dead after crashing into a tree in Tamarac early Saturday morning, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 4 a.m., BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a crash near West Prospect Road and West Commercial Boulevard. Upon arrival, first responders found a 2021 Honda Civic that had crashed into a tree.

The driver, who was later identified as 38-year-old Nikole Lyn Machado, was removed from the car and taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died, BSO said.

According to BSO, the preliminary investigation revealed that Machado was driving west on Commercial Boulevard, where for reasons unknown, the car veered toward the raised center concrete median and struck it before hitting the tree.

BSO said the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.