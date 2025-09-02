Woman arrested after attempting to take child at Miami International Airport, MDSO says

Woman charged after attempting to take child at Miami International Airport, MDSO says

A woman was arrested at Miami International Airport on Tuesday morning after she took a young boy from his mother and then refused to give him back, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the mother and her 4-year-old son, who was crying, were at check-in counter when 23-year-old Alvina Agba approached and offered to help soothe him.

The boy's mother allowed Agba to hold her son in an effort to calm him down, according to the arrest report. While still holding the boy, police said Agba walked out of the line and away from the mother.

Investigators said the mother followed Agba, who eventually sat down on the floor, and asked her to give back her son.

Agba replied "No,this is my child," as she wrapped her arms and legs around him, according to the report.

When the mother went to take her son, police said Agba pushed her back and grabbed the boy's legs and refused to let him go.

According to police a witness, who they identified as Naylet Montano, heard the commotion and saw Agba and the mother pulling on the child. They said Montano ran up, "grabbed the child in fear of the child getting hurt" and then took him behind a counter as the police were called.

Agba followed Montaino and yelled at her to give back the child, according to the report. Three men then stood in between Montano and Agba to prevent her from taking the child, investigators said.

Police said Agba then left the area and was found at Checkpoint 5 where she was taken into custody.

During questioning, Agba said she was just trying to soothe the child and remembered a wall with a rainbow on it that she thought would help calm him down, according to the report.

Agba said she couldn't remember what happened when the boy's mother came to get him and said "she only did it because God told her to do it," the report stated.

Agba was arrested and has been charged with battery and interference of custody.