Woman arrested after allegedly disturbing Pompano Beach sea turtle nest, BSO says

A woman was arrested Sunday after being caught on camera allegedly disturbing a protected sea turtle nest in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident comes during the height of South Florida's turtle nesting season, a critical time when volunteers work to ensure hatchlings safely reach the ocean.

Every night, Doug Young and about two dozen South Florida Audubon Society volunteers walk up and down the beach, checking on nests and assisting hatchlings.

"They get disoriented because of white light. They are going west, north, and south instead of east to the ocean," Young said.

Turtle nesting season runs through October

Sea turtle nesting season typically runs through October, when female turtles come ashore, dig holes and lay hundreds of eggs in the sand.

The eggs hatch in about two months, and artificial lighting near beaches can often confuse the hatchlings' path to the water.

Deputies say suspect caught on camera

According to BSO, Misty Dawn Smith was arrested near the 700 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

"Deputies made contact with several unhoused individuals… one was caught on camera disturbing a sea turtle nest," the agency said in a statement.

"She faces one count of destroying, selling, or molesting turtle eggs or nests. Smith also faces charges for a warrant out of Kentucky."

There are currently 2,777 turtle nests on Broward County beaches, including 2,278 loggerheads, 446 greens and 53 leatherbacks.

"The main thing is to be respectful of these creatures who've been around longer than we have," Young said.