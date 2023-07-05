Woman accused of biting police officer at Haulover Marina

MIAMI - A Sunny Isles woman is facing serious charges Wednesday after police said she bit an officer on July 4th at the Haulover Marina.

Police said Daisy Encarnacion, 31, parked her boat at the marina's fuel pump and went inside the store where two friends were waiting for her.

The arrest report says the officer working at this location advised Encarnacion that it was a violation of county ordinance to pick up or drop off individuals from the fueling dock.

Police said Encarnacion started yelling, even poking at the officer, saying she did not care and that her friends were getting on.

At this point, Encarnacion was escorted to the officer's vehicle in handcuffs to get a violation citation and that is where police said she became belligerent and bit the officer in the arm.

The arresting officer's report says Encarnacion refused to get inside the police vehicle and proceeded to continuously kick him in the stomach, upper leg, and lower right leg.

The officer says he was able to smell the odor of alcohol on her breath.

On Wednesday, Encarnacion appeared in bond court.

She faces a battery on a police officer charge and a charge of resisting and officer with violence.