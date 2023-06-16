Wilton Manors to host Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival

WILTON MANORS - Wilton Manors restaurant owner Carol Moran is making plans for her first time in drag. "I want you to think of Beyoncé post cabana pool party, that's the look I'm going for," Moran said.

Saturday she'll wear a wig, have a face full of make up and head to the Stonewall Pride Celebration.

"One, it's fun. Two, it's performance and it's silly that now we have legislation coming after these performers. So it's a sign of solidarity. We all should be dressing in drag," she said.

People have been donating boxes filled with clothes, wigs, and accessories for the "Drag me to Pride" event at Scandals Saloon in Wilton Manors Saturday afternoon. It's going on from 12-6 and it's free.

"It's all about anybody who is looking to show solidarity come down to Scandals, we'll dress you up in drag, we got heels, we got wigs," says Scandals General Manager Jason Basilico.

The idea is to use drag as as way to celebrate pride yet protest new laws that impact the LGBT, trans and drag communities.

"We don't hurt people. How many times have you heard of a drag queen hurting a kid or hurting somebody? I don't think I have. How many times have you heard of people shooting in schools? Every day," performer Franchesque Richards said. She has been on stage for 35 years.

She'll be here Saturday dressing anyone who wants to go to pride in drag to show support.

"What we do is nothing wrong. We entertain. We make people feel good about their self, they can leave their daily struggle," she said. "We perform, make them smile, have a good time."

Moran stresses this year's pride will be more than just a celebration.

"Pride should be a demonstration, a peaceful demonstration. Us showing up in bulk, in solidarity. 'Hey, I'm gay, I'm normal. I shop, I pay my taxes, I wash my car, I walk my dog, I pick out the best produce at Publix. We're normal everyday people," she said.

The City of Wilton Manors released the following about Saturday's Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival:

Grand Marshals Announced for the 2023 Stonewall Pride Parade

in the City of Wilton Manors, Florida



Wilton Manors, Florida (June 15, 2023) - The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival's nominating committee recently announced the 2023 Pride Parade Grand Marshals - Real Housewives of Miami's Julia Lemigova and HIV/AIDS Advocate Ederick Johnson.

On June 17, 2023, the City of Wilton Manors will host the much anticipated Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. The street festival will kick off at 3 p.m., followed by a twilight parade at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend this event in support of the LGBTQ+ community locally and across the globe. An ASL interpreter will be available on the 6th Street Black Pride stage, (located near Georgie's Alibi) from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"We're thrilled to have this year's parade Grand Marshals Julia Lemigova and Ederick Johnson on board as they're outstanding champions for the LGBTQ+ community," said Mayor Scott Newton. "Their presence will undoubtedly amplify the prideful atmosphere throughout our city."

Julia Lemigova made history as the first openly LGBTQIA+ housewife to be part of the Bravo franchise and is married to tennis royalty Martina Navratilova. Community hero Ederick Johnson is a powerful HIV/AIDS advocate and community champion who has dedicated his life to educating and bringing people with various backgrounds and interests together.

Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend this year's event and parking in the area will be limited. In the morning on Saturday, June 17, 2023, the City of Wilton Manors will post $5 off Uber and Lyft promo codes to the City's website at https://bit.ly/WMRideSharing. Attendees should also plan to utilize the Circuit electric shuttles for $2 per ride by downloading the app athttps://www.ridecircuit.com/ride. Please note, the following street closures will be in effect:

• Wilton Drive from NE 20th Street through 5-points (Dixie Highway) from 4 a.m. June 17, 2023, through 6 a.m. June 18, 2023

• NE 16th Street east of NE 4th Avenue and west of NE 5th Terrace on June 17, 2023, from 4 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Restricted access on Wilton Drive/NE 4th Avenue between NE 16th Street in Fort Lauderdale and NE 20th St in Wilton Manors on June 17, 2023, from 4 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"The Wilton Manors Police Department and all our mutual aid partners are committed to ensuring this year's festival is filled with love, inclusion, and most importantly, safety for all in attendance," said Gary Blocker, Chief of the Wilton Manors Police Department. "If you see something suspicious, say something to an officer on-site or call 9-1-1. Given the heat advisory that will be in effect this weekend, free water stations will be available, and we urge everyone to stay hydrated throughout the event."

General admission tickets for $8 are available online through June 16, or $10 tickets may be purchased at the gate. Tickets include festival entry at special pre-paid lines at main entrances, access to the street festival featuring more than 50 local vendors, performances on six stages, and entry to the parade. VIP packages including air-conditioned tents and exclusive premium lounge experiences are also available for purchase. Pre-purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/WMStonewallTicket2023.

To learn more about the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida visit https://bit.ly/WMStonewallFAQ.



