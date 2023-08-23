Will state tests show pandemic learning loss for Broward, Miami-Dade students?

FORT LAUDERDALE -- As schools in Broward and Miami-Dade return to class for a new school year, administrators are already gearing up for the first round of state testing.

(Source: Thinkstock)

The new FAST testing program that started last year is administered to students three times, allowing classroom educators to pinpoint which students may need extra support.

In South Florida and nationwide, many schools are still coming to terms with the learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By definition, learning loss occurs when students forget or lose knowledge they previously gained in school as a result of disrupted education.

When schools were forced to shut down, many students had to adjust to online learning and prolonged isolation as a result.

The superintendents for Broward and Miami-Dade schools acknowledged learning loss during a recent interview with CBS News Miami's Jim Defede.

"This worries me the most because the very first day I became a teacher we talked about closing the achievement gap to zero and we were pushing hard," said Broward Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata. "Then COVID comes along (and) it impacted our poor students most."

"It's all about making sure we eliminate opportunity gaps for our students," said Miami-Dade Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres. "And so interventions, tutorials, doing them right, material that is aligned material and instruction that's creating an impact on learning is more important than ever."

According to recent data, the 2023 results of FAST testing for:

Broward

English/Language Arts

Grade 3: 53 percent of students performed on grade level or above.

Grade 8: 49 percent performed on grade level or above.

Math



Grade 3: 62 percent of students performed on grade level or above.

Grade 8: 46 percent performed on grade level or above.

Broward said advanced math students were not included.

Miami-Dade

Grade 3 showed 52 percent of students scoring satisfactory levels in reading and 63 percent in math.

Grade 8 just 51 percent scored a satisfactory level in English and 59 percent in math.

CBS News Miami spoke to Miami-Dade school board members about the test results, and some said there is room for improvement.

"We must move up reading and math levels and all subject areas," said school board Member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall.

At Pembroke Lakes Elementary School, Principal Marsha Wagner said they have a team that zeroes in on the individual needs of each student who is falling behind.

"Is it phonics or something else?" she said. "We break it down."

The school used grant money to hire additional reading teachers, Wagner said.

Miami-Dade educators say they are also addressing learning loss.

"There's a heavy focus on third grade," Dotres said. "Why third grade? It's a benchmark (and) a gatekeeper to being fluent in reading and not being retained. Retention does not serve students well, and so we are taking a very careful look at those early grades to set the foundation."

>>>>>Miami-Dade educators offer the following resources for parents and their students who may be dealing with learning loss:

Pop N' Prep on-demand tutoring provided by M-DCPS teachers Mondays through Thursdays from 4 pm-8 pm.

Before and after school tutoring

Tutoring programs for ESOL students

Hiring of Interventionists for the traditional school day based on student learning need

In-school support by content experts

Ongoing progress monitoring and individualized instruction provided to students based on their needs

Winter and spring break academies

Saturday Academy

Reading intervention courses with explicit and systematic instruction based on the science of reading offered for students who are reading below grade level

Math intervention courses offered for students who are performing below grade level in math

Expanded and extended summer program was implemented for the past three years

Expanded VPK classrooms

Expedited screenings and evaluations for students

Hiring/training transformation coaches

T.A.L.E.N.T.S. (an expansion of after school academic enrichment program opportunities with intensive interventionists, test prep, and homework assistance)