Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents
Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents 25:33

Back to School with the Superintendents

              Facing expands to one-hour for a special back-to-school edition that brings together the superintendents of both the Miami-Dade and Broward school districts. Jim's exclusive interview with Peter Licata and Jose Dotres tackles a variety of topics that include the growing fear among parents and teachers that politics have entered the classroom in an unprecedented manner. The three also discuss the lingering impact the pandemic is having on education and what the superintendents are doing to make up the ground students lost when the pandemic kept them at home for months.

  Jim also interviews the presidents of the Broward and Miami-Dade teacher unions about educators' concerns heading into the new school year, and he talks to the presidents of the PTAs in the two counties, about the use by politicians of the phrase 'parental rights', to justify their policies.  

          Guests:  Peter Licata, Broward Schools Superintendent

                          Jose Dotres, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent

                          Karla Hernandez Mats, United Teachers of Dade President

                          Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on August 20, 2023 / 8:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.