Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents

Back to School with the Superintendents

Facing expands to one-hour for a special back-to-school edition that brings together the superintendents of both the Miami-Dade and Broward school districts. Jim's exclusive interview with Peter Licata and Jose Dotres tackles a variety of topics that include the growing fear among parents and teachers that politics have entered the classroom in an unprecedented manner. The three also discuss the lingering impact the pandemic is having on education and what the superintendents are doing to make up the ground students lost when the pandemic kept them at home for months.

Jim also interviews the presidents of the Broward and Miami-Dade teacher unions about educators' concerns heading into the new school year, and he talks to the presidents of the PTAs in the two counties, about the use by politicians of the phrase 'parental rights', to justify their policies.

Guests: Peter Licata, Broward Schools Superintendent

Jose Dotres, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent

Karla Hernandez Mats, United Teachers of Dade President

Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President