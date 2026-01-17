Will is snow in Florida this weekend? Here's a look at the cold front that may lead to winter precipitation

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular holiday weekend across South Florida. There's little to no chance of rain Saturday through Monday.

Temperatures over the weekend are expected to reach the upper 70s on Saturday and break the 80-degree mark on Sunday due to lots of sun.

South Florida will see another cold front moving through Sunday into Monday, which will drop temperatures for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The morning will be in the upper 40s and will reach the upper 60s for a high. Throughout the day, it will be mostly cloudy skies.

As the cold front moves through, the mixture of moisture and colder air behind the front will likely lead to snow showers in Florida on Sunday morning. The show will stretch across the panhandle from Panama City to Tallahassee and into Southern Georgia. There may be almost half an inch of accumulation in the state capitol.