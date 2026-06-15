Large wildfire erupts in Miami-Dade near the Florida Turnpike; crews battling flames and heavy smoke

Firefighters responded to a large wildfire fire in western Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

The blaze broke out near Northwest 137th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Aerial images revealed flames rapidly consuming multiple acres of land, with one section burning perilously close to a group of power lines. The wildfire was quickly upgraded to second-alarm as crews raced to protect nearby properties and other possible exposures.

In addition to ground units, air rescue teams were called in to perform water drops in an effort to control the fast-moving flames.

Officials continue to monitor the situation as firefighters work to bring the fire under control.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.