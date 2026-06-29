Wildfire burning in Everglades has Broward crews monitoring smoldering blaze as thick smoke fills sky

Fire crews in western Broward County are continuing monitor a new wildfire that ignited in the Florida Everglades over the weekend.

The Atlantic Fire, which is burning west of Sunrise, Coral Springs and Tamarac in South Florida, has so far burned 180 acres and was 0% contained as of Monday morning.

The Atlantic Fire continues to burn in Broward County as of Monday, June 29, 2026.

The intense flames lit up the early morning sky, and CBS News Miami's Steve Maugeri said that the wildfire smoke was so thick, it covered the otherwise bright moon overhead.

Residents in the area expressed their concern that the growing fire could impact air quality in the area or move closer to their homes.

"I suffer from asthma myself and so does my son, so this is one of the things that brought it to my attention to see which way the winds were blowing in," said Age Casas.

As of Monday there have been no road closures, no evacuations and no air quality alerts.

"It's crazy, I've never seen this before in my life. I've lived for 42 years in South Florida, and this is the first time I've ever seen a wildfire live," said Travis Davis.

Their fears come after several large wildfires raged across portions of Miami-Dade earlier this month burning tens of thousands of acres and forcing some people form their homes.

Broward residents watch wildfire burn

Dozens of curious residents gathered at the Sawgrass Trailhead to watch the Atlantic Fire burn over the weekend and early Monday morning.

Two people watch the Atlantic Fire burn in western Broward County.

"We were able to see the flames a lot better. They're pretty close. And they're really bright and there's a lot of smoke. I brought my camera out here and got some really awesome photos of the wildfire," Dylan Wise said.

Other said they were worried about wildlife in the area.

"A little bit sad, I think like animals are losing their homes," said Adrien Casas.

"It's sad at the same time to think about the wildlife to think that it's hard for our firefighters to get out there and even try to control something like this," said Age Casas.

It's unknown what started the fire, and fire crews are continuing to monitor the ongoing situation.