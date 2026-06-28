100-acre wildfire burning near Sawgrass Expressway in west Broward County, officials say

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning in the Everglades west of Tamarac that has grown to about 100 acres and remains uncontained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the wildfire was 0% contained, the Florida Forest Service reported. The fire is burning on the Everglades side of the Sawgrass Expressway near Commercial Boulevard in west Broward County.

Wildfire west of Tamarac grows to 100 acres, still uncontained. Alyssa Dzikowski/ CBS Miami Digital Team

Smoke from the fire could be seen rising over the Sawgrass Expressway Sunday evening.

Despite the growing fire, officials have not announced any road closures or air quality alerts as of Sunday evening.

The Florida Forest Service has classified the incident as an active wildfire in Broward County's Everglades field unit.

CBS Miami will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.