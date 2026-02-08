Dry and warmer temperatures continue as wildfire burns in Broward County

The NEXT Weather Team continues to track warmer weather across South Florida. Sunday morning starts cool; however, it will be a pleasant and sunny day.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be around the mid-70s for all of South Florida. Beachgoers need to be aware of a high rip current risk, in addition to a small craft advisory for the Atlantic waters.

Temperatures will trend even warmer throughout the upcoming workweek, as highs climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning lows will begin in the mid to upper 50s for most on Monday, but gradually become more seasonable by the end of the workweek.

The week will remain dry with only isolated shower chances on Friday and Saturday.

Wildfire in Broward County

The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring an active wildfire in northwestern Broward County named the "Buggy Fire". The latest update from the Florida Forest Service indicates the fire located near the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area started on Saturday and burned 3,500 acres. It's 0% contained.

Reduced visibility due to smoke will be possible along I-75 and Alligator Alley on Sunday.

Reports on Sunday morning from the National Weather Service stated reduced visibility specifically between mile markers 32 and 35. Minor air quality impacts have been monitored in Miami-Dade County due to light north/northeasterly winds.

The wind is expected to shift from the northeast and east later Sunday, steering most smoke away from metro areas in Broward and Miami-Dade.

South Florida continues to monitor worsening drought conditions, with the latest drought monitor showing expanding areas of "severe" and "extreme" drought within our local counties.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking no help on the way in the form of rain as the forecast remains dry until the potential for isolated showers Friday and Saturday.