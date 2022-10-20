Wife of federal agent killed at Miami-Dade gun range speaks out, does not blame anyone

MIAMI - The wife of a Customs and Border Protection officer who was shot and killed Wednesday while teaching a class at a gun range says she does not fault anyone for what happened.

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Ana Mary Cruz, the wife of 40-year-old Jorge Arias, who police said had been with CBP for 9 years. Police also said a 2nd person was involved in the incident.

Cruz said, "My husband was such a great guy. He was very dedicated to his job. He was a solid person as a brothers in blue and he was always there for anyone who needed help. He was a great father to his children and an excellent husband. He was my soulmate. He raised the standard for everyone in his life."

Jorge Arias The Miami Herald, courtesy

Cruz said, "I haven't met anyone in 37 years who was like him. It was a great loss. He loved his job and oh he really enjoyed doing his work as a teacher and a firearms instructor."

"What did he mean to you and your family?" Cruz was asked.

"He was my rock. I am chronically ill and I have not been able to work for 2 or 3 years. He was my rock. He was there for me. And now I am devastated."

She said, "I know it was an accident and I hold no ill feeling towards the person responsible. It was a mistake. It was just an accident."

She was deeply touched by the procession of police as her husband's body was taken Wednesday night from the Ryder Trauma Center to the Medical Examiner's Office across the street.

"He is getting a hero's send off," she said. "I am so proud of him and he was so dependable to everyone."

CBS4's news partner, "The Miami Herald," reported that Arias was struck with a single round in his chest while teaching a class. It happened in a section of the range where law enforcement uses the Trail Glades Range off S.W. 8th St. just east of Krome Avenue. It happened at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday.

Arias was assigned to Miami International Airport as a firearms instructor.

On Wednesday night, officers held hands over their hearts as his body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. More than 100 people from different agencies were there to pay their respects.

Miami-Dade Police have not said how this incident happened or if anyone will face charges.

They said they were waiting for a report from the Medical Examiner's Office.