Where is the safest place to shelter inside your home during a hurricane? Here's what Florida officials say.

As hurricane season ramps up, Broward County's top emergency management official is urging residents to identify the safest place in their homes before a storm threatens, warning that a few minutes of preparation could make a life-saving difference.

Broward County Emergency Management Director Clay Pacheco said every home should have a designated "safe room," an interior space without windows where residents can shelter during hurricanes, tornadoes or other severe weather.

"The thing with the safe room, there's no windows," Pacheco said. "First and foremost, that's the most important point."

What can be used as a "safe room" during a hurricane or tornado?

Safe rooms can include interior bathrooms, closets or hallways. The key, Pacheco said, is knowing exactly where the space is and how to get there quickly if dangerous weather develops.

That preparation becomes especially important during hurricanes, when tornadoes can form with little warning.

"Especially if we get an out-of-the-blue tornado warning, which we get many in the northwest quadrant of hurricanes, you may have 5 to 10 minutes' notice that it's coming on top of you," Pacheco said.

Emergency managers recommend keeping a few essential items near the shelter area before a storm arrives, including a flashlight, a battery-powered or hand-crank weather radio and something to protect your head, such as a pillow or small mattress.

Pacheco said head protection can be critical if hurricane-force winds or a tornado causes part of a structure to collapse.

What should you keep in your hurricane safe room?

Officials also stress that a safe room works best when paired with a well-protected home. Impact-resistant windows and doors provide an additional layer of protection against wind-driven debris that can shatter traditional glass.

"It really gives you a layer of protection that regular windows don't," Pacheco said, noting that impact-rated products are tested to withstand major hurricane conditions.

The protection can be especially important when loose objects such as patio furniture, planters and grills become airborne during a storm.

Are impact windows enough protection during a hurricane?

For homeowners who have accordion shutters, Pacheco said they can provide additional protection. However, he said impact-rated windows alone are sufficient.

"You are more than fine with impact windows," he said.

With hurricane season underway, emergency officials said residents should focus on both securing the outside of their homes and identifying the safest place to shelter inside.

Taking those steps before a storm arrives can help families react quickly when severe weather threatens.