CBS News Miami's 2026 hurricane season guide. How to prepare your home, family and the emergency supplies you need.

The NEXT Weather team at CBS News Miami is offering expert tips on the steps you should take — and avoid — to get ready for a possible storm.

You can explore the 2026 CBS News Miami hurricane season guide below in both English and Spanish.

The guide includes everything from ways to safeguard your home and loved ones to a checklist of essential supplies to have before a hurricane strikes.

Click on the cover of each guide to view or download.

CBS News Miami 2026 hurricane season guide

CBS News Miami 2026 hurricane season guide (Español)