What to do if a snake bites you? Officials warn of "Snake Bite Season" in South Florida

Snake Bite Season runs from April through October in South Florida, when hotter months bring a surge in snake activity, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR).

The agency's Venom Response Unit reports a noticeable increase in snake-related calls and is reminding residents of important safety measures.

Safety reminders

MDFR shared guidelines to help residents avoid dangerous encounters, including staying alert during early mornings and evenings when snakes are most active, keeping yards clear of debris, and never attempting to handle or kill a snake.

The agency also advises residents to remain cautious near tall grass, shrubs, leaf piles and waterways.

Parents are urged to teach children not to approach or play near snakes.

Protective gloves and shoes are recommended when working outdoors and individuals are reminded to look carefully before sitting, stepping, or reaching near logs and rocks.

What to do if bitten

Officials recommend calling 911 immediately if bitten, remaining calm and keeping the injured area immobilized at or below heart level.

Jewelry and restrictive clothing should be removed before swelling begins, and victims are encouraged to safely note the snake's appearance without attempting to capture or kill it.

The agency cautions against using tourniquets, alcohol, ice, or cutting the wound. MDFR also advises against handling a dead snake, noting that even non-venomous snakes can bite.

