What is peptic ulcer disease? What to know following Bruce Springsteen's diagnosis

Bruce Springsteen announced this week that he is postponing the rest of his September concerts in order to receive treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

"Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows," said a statement posted to his Instagram. "Thank you for your understanding and support," the rock legend added, promising, "We'll be back soon."

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when an open sore develops on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The most common symptoms of peptic ulcers include indigestion, abdominal pain, feeling too full too fast while eating, nausea, vomiting, bloating and burping, the Mayo Clinic and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases explain.

Peptic ulcer causes

Most commonly, peptic ulcers are caused by infections from the H. Pylori bacteria — which you can pick up from coming into contact with traces of an infected person's vomit, stool or saliva — or from long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, like aspirin and ibuprofen.

Other causes are uncommon or rare, NIDDK explains, but may include other infections, medications, medical procedures that affect the stomach as well as diseases or health conditions related to the stomach.

In addition to risks from NSAIDs, the Mayo Clinic says risk for peptic ulcers can increase with:

Smoking

Drinking alcohol (which can irritate and erode the stomach's mucous lining and increases the amount of acid produced)

Having untreated stress

Eating spicy foods

"Alone, these factors do not cause ulcers, but they can make ulcers worse and more difficult to heal," the clinic's website reads.

Peptic ulcer treatment

There are options to treat peptic ulcers, including medications to heal the ulcers themselves or managing the underlying cause of the ulcer.

Without treatment, these ulcers can cause further complications, including internal bleeding, a hole in the stomach wall, digestives blockages and certain cancers.

The Mayo Clinic adds that surgery may be needed for serious complications caused by an ulcer.

"However, surgery is needed far less often now than previously because of the many effective medications available," the clinic's website says.

-Simrin Singh contributed to this report.