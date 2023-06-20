Watch CBS News
West Perrine shooting under investigation

MIAMI - Police detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department are investigating a shooting in West Perrine on Tuesday afternoon. 

CBS News Miami images showed a large area cordoned off with yellow police tape, as well as, multiple police units in the area of 105th Aven and SW 177 Street. 

Police will be updating the media shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

